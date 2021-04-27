Verizon dips as Moffett cuts to Neutral amid pricing pressures
Apr. 27, 2021 9:29 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)VZ, T, TMUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor67 Comments
- Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is down 0.6% premarket following a downgrade to Neutral at MoffettNathanson, from Buy.
- That follows a healthy earnings report from rival AT&T (NYSE:T).
- Those earnings demonstrated AT&T's ability to stick to its promotional stance, the firm says, suggesting that Verizon and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) will gradually feel more pressure to respond by cutting prices.
- For Verizon, which still looks inexpensive, "what looked like an attractive near-term setup is now less clear," and Verizon losing its best-network title doesn't seem so far away anymore, analyst Craig Moffett says.
- He's cut his price target to $57 from $62, vs. last close of $56.94.
- He also has a Sell rating on AT&T, with a $24 price target (implying 22% downside), and a Buy rating on T-Mobile, with a $170 target (implying 28% upside).
- Wall Street is Neutral on Verizon overall, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.