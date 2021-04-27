Revive files for FDA orphan drug status for psilocybin in traumatic brain injury
Apr. 27, 2021 9:33 AM ETRevive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF)RVVTFBy: SA News Team8 Comments
- Revive Therapeutics (OTCPK:RVVTF) announces that it has filed an application with the U.S. FDA to receive Orphan Drug Designation ("ODD") for Psilocybin to treat moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (“TBI”).
- There are no FDA approved treatments for cognitive impairments due to TBI.
- The Orphan Drug Act grants special status to a drug or biological product to treat a rare disease or condition upon request of a sponsor. ODD would qualify psilocybin for certain benefits and incentives, including seven years of marketing exclusivity upon approval.
- Psilocybin has the potential with its neuroreparative effect to improve loss of cognitive function after TBI lessening disability.