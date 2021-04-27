Wingstop to serve Canadians beginning early 2022

Apr. 27, 2021 9:33 AM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)WINGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Wingstop (WING +1.7%) announces plans to extend its global reach by expanding into Canada through an agreement with JPK Capital to develop 100 Wingstop locations across Canada in the next 10 years.
  • Expansion into Canada comes on the heels of an explosive 2020, where the brand experienced its 17th consecutive year of positive same-store sales growth, rounding out the year with 153 net new units, 21.4% domestic same-store sales growth, and total digital sales north of 60%.
  • The 100-location agreement starts in Ontario, with the Toronto location anticipated to open in 2022 pending any unexpected or additional Canadian border regulations and closures stemming from COVID-19.
  • "Wingstop in Canada marks another key step toward our stated goal of becoming a Top 10 Global Brand and further validates the portability of our brand on a global level," said Nicolas Boudet, president of international at Wingstop.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.