Wingstop to serve Canadians beginning early 2022
Apr. 27, 2021 9:33 AM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)WINGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Wingstop (WING +1.7%) announces plans to extend its global reach by expanding into Canada through an agreement with JPK Capital to develop 100 Wingstop locations across Canada in the next 10 years.
- Expansion into Canada comes on the heels of an explosive 2020, where the brand experienced its 17th consecutive year of positive same-store sales growth, rounding out the year with 153 net new units, 21.4% domestic same-store sales growth, and total digital sales north of 60%.
- The 100-location agreement starts in Ontario, with the Toronto location anticipated to open in 2022 pending any unexpected or additional Canadian border regulations and closures stemming from COVID-19.
- "Wingstop in Canada marks another key step toward our stated goal of becoming a Top 10 Global Brand and further validates the portability of our brand on a global level," said Nicolas Boudet, president of international at Wingstop.