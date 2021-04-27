Ampio Pharma's Ampion reduces mortality nearly 80% in COVID-19

  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE +4.8%) has revealed positive results from its AP-014 Phase I clinical trial utilizing inhaled Ampion in treating respiratory distress due to COVID-19.
  • All patients in the study have now completed treatment, including a follow-up at Day 28 after treatment.
  • The study not only met its primary endpoint, the final data showed an even greater improvement in all-cause mortality over patients treated using Standard of Care (SOC).
  • There was 78% improvement in all-cause mortality in SOC and Ampion treated group - 5%, compared to 24% in the SOC group.
  • Preliminary results had been reported in March as 21% for SOC and 8% for Ampion, or a 62% improvement.
  • Other findings from the study continue to show a positive outcome with Ampion treatment, including:
  • The average hospital length of stay was 4 days less for the Ampion group compared to the patients receiving SOC.
  • By day 5, 89% of patients who received Ampion were stable or had improvement compared to 77% of patients who received SOC.
  • Ampion treatment was safe and well-tolerated in all patients.
  • In addition, the Phase I study using Ampion to address the respiratory symptoms experienced by COVID-19 "Long Haulers" is awaiting Investigational Review Board approval and is expected to commence enrollment shortly.
  • In a separate release, Ampio also announced that it had received a positive response from the FDA on its plans for AP-013 Phase III trial utilizing intra-articular injection of Ampion for treating osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK).
  • The OAK trial was paused in early 2020 because of the pandemic. Ampio will provide updates on this trial at its upcoming May 5th earnings call.
