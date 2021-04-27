Pervasip compensated with 5M shares of Tamino Minerals

  • Pervasip (OTCPK:PVSP) to announce that it has been retained by Tamino Minerals (OTCPK:TINO) to provide advisory services and strategic planning services for a one-month period.
  • As payment for these services Pervasip received 5M shares of Tamino Minerals restricted common stock.
  • "In addition to our services, our affiliate, Here To Serve Holding (OTCPK:HTSC) is working with Tamino to bring its financial reporting to a pink current status. We believe our equity holdings in TINO will be further advanced by the efforts of HTSC." commented Pervasip's CEO, Paul Riss.
  • HTSC has received 30M restricted shares of TINO for its financial reporting services.
