Pervasip compensated with 5M shares of Tamino Minerals
Apr. 27, 2021 9:39 AM ETPervasip Corporation (PVSP), TINO, HTSCPVSP, TINO, HTSCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Pervasip (OTCPK:PVSP) to announce that it has been retained by Tamino Minerals (OTCPK:TINO) to provide advisory services and strategic planning services for a one-month period.
- As payment for these services Pervasip received 5M shares of Tamino Minerals restricted common stock.
- "In addition to our services, our affiliate, Here To Serve Holding (OTCPK:HTSC) is working with Tamino to bring its financial reporting to a pink current status. We believe our equity holdings in TINO will be further advanced by the efforts of HTSC." commented Pervasip's CEO, Paul Riss.
- HTSC has received 30M restricted shares of TINO for its financial reporting services.