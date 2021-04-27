Synaptics stock climbs after Cowen upgrade after positive industry checks
Apr. 27, 2021 9:40 AM ETSynaptics Incorporated (SYNA)SYNABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Citing positive recent checks in Taiwan, Cowen upgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from Market Perform to Outperform and raises the price target from $130 to $176.
- Analyst Karl Ackerman says the checks indicated "significant price hikes for display drivers and touch controllers," which supports margin leverage.
- The analyst has also grown more confident in Mobile and PC stability. Wireless and audio products should drive profitable growth.
- Ackerman expects SYNA to achieve $10+ EPS by calendar 2023.
- Synaptics shares are up 4.9% to $146.37.
- Last month, Synaptics received a Street-high price target from Needham on its IoT growth potential.