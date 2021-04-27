Murdoch abandons hopes for 'British Fox News'
Apr. 27, 2021 9:45 AM ETFox Corporation (FOXA)FOX, FOXABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Rupert Murdoch is pulling back from plans for a "British Fox News," deciding that it's not financially viable for Fox (FOX -0.1%, FOXA -0.4%) to replicate the U.S. success of its opinionated news in Great Britain.
- So Fox is drastically scaling back its planned TV service amid the enormous cost of getting a network on air.
- News UK CEO Rebekah Brooks instead says the company will focus on reaching audiences via streaming shows: “While there is consumer demand for alternative news provision, the costs of running a rolling news channel are considerable, and it is our assessment that the payback for our shareholders wouldn’t be sufficient. We need to launch the right products for the digital age.”
- News UK's TV chief David Rhodes, who moved to London last summer to launch the project, will be leaving in June.
- There's a model for Murdoch's UK plans in the company's existing moves to launch Fox Nation in the U.S., and Fox News International elsewhere.