CPI Aero receives $4.4M purchase order for T-38 aircraft modification kits

Apr. 27, 2021 9:52 AM ETCPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU)CVUBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • CPI Aerostructures (CVU +0.2%) has been awarded a $4.4M purchase order under a previously announced contract from the U. S. Air Force.
  • Under this contract company to provide structural modification kits, program management, logistics, and other sustainment services in support of Phase 3 of the T-38C Pacer Classic III Fuselage Structural Modification Kit Integration program (“PCIII”) and the Talon Repair Inspection and Maintenance (“TRIM”) program.
  • The new purchase order brings the total funded value of the contract to $28.4M and extends the currently funded period of performance into late 2024.
