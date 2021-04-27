TAL Education raised to buy at Goldman Sachs after YTD correction
Apr. 27, 2021 9:57 AM ETTAL Education Group (TAL), EDUTAL, EDUBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) raised to buy from neutral at Goldman Sachs as the year-to-date correction cause by regulatory concerns in China provides a buying opportunity.
- TAL has "one of the most comprehensive platform/channel strategies" among China's after-school tutoring competitors and this likely gives the company a "unique competitive moat" in the long run, according to Goldman.
- PT raised to $80 from $72 with 27% upside from current levels. TAL shares have dropped 13% YTD.
- Goldman also like New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU), which remains buy rated and is on the firm's conviction list. EDU PT raised to $20.10 from $18.60.
- Last week, Nomura cut TAL to neutral on a lack of positive catalysts and last month Citi cut TAL to neutral ahead of its Q4 results, regulatory environment.