TAL Education raised to buy at Goldman Sachs after YTD correction

Apr. 27, 2021 9:57 AM ETTAL Education Group (TAL), EDUTAL, EDUBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) raised to buy from neutral at Goldman Sachs as the year-to-date correction cause by regulatory concerns in China provides a buying opportunity.
  • TAL has "one of the most comprehensive platform/channel strategies" among China's after-school tutoring competitors and this likely gives the company a "unique competitive moat" in the long run, according to Goldman.
  • PT raised to $80 from $72 with 27% upside from current levels. TAL shares have dropped 13% YTD.
  • Goldman also like New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU), which remains buy rated and is on the firm's conviction list. EDU PT raised to $20.10 from $18.60.
  • Last week, Nomura cut TAL to neutral on a lack of positive catalysts and last month Citi cut TAL to neutral ahead of its Q4 results, regulatory environment.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.