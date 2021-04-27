Oxford Square Capital discount to NAV shrinks to 4.9% during Q1

  • Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ +0.7%) net asset value of $4.88 at March 31, 2021 increases 7.3% from $4.55 at the end of Q4 2020.
  • OXSQ's stock discount to NAV shrinks to 4.9% at March 31, 2021 from 33% at the end of Q4.
  • Q1 net investment income of 10 cents per share exceeds the sole analyst estimate of 9 cents; unchanged from Q4 2020 and down from 13 cents in Q1 2020.
  • Recorded net unrealized appreciation of ~$31.0M and net realized losses on investments of ~$14.1M for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 vs. net unrealized appreciation of ~$35.7M and net realized losses on investments of ~$0.7M in the previous quarter.
  • Net increase in net assets from operations of ~$21.8M, or 44 cents per share, vs. ~$39.7M, or 80 cents per share, in the prior quarter.
  • Total investment income was $9.4M vs. $8.6M in Q4 2020 and $10.8M in Q1 2020.
  • Average weighted average yield on its debt investments was 7.7% at current cost compared with 8.0% at Dec. 31, 2020.
  • As of March 31, 2021, OXSQ had one debt investment on non-accrual status with a fair value of $3.6M; compares with two debt investments with a combined fair value of $4.2M in Q4.
  • Also had preferred equity investments in one of its portfolio companies on non-accrual status, which had a zero fair value, the same as at Q4-end.
  • Previously (April 27): Oxford Square Capital NII beats by $0.01, beats on total investment income
