Aravive shares rise after dosing first patient in late-stage ovarian cancer study
Apr. 27, 2021 10:54 AM ETAravive, Inc. (ARAV)ARAVBy: SA News Team
- Aravive shares climb (ARAV +12.2%) after announcing that the company has dosed the first patient in its Phase 3 trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).
- The trial is evaluating the efficacy of AVB-500 in combination with paclitaxel (chemotherapy) and the primary endpoint is progression free survival.
- It is expected to enroll ~300-400 patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer who have received one to four prior lines of therapy at about 165 sites in the U.S. and Europe.
- In the Phase 1b clinical trial, AVB-500 was well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile and had promising clinical responses in patients who achieved minimal efficacious concentration (MEC) in a subset analysis, which supported the Phase 3 trial design.