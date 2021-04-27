Aravive shares rise after dosing first patient in late-stage ovarian cancer study

  • Aravive shares climb (ARAV +12.2%) after announcing that the company has dosed the first patient in its Phase 3 trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).
  • The trial is evaluating the efficacy of AVB-500 in combination with paclitaxel (chemotherapy) and the primary endpoint is progression free survival.
  • It is expected to enroll ~300-400 patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer who have received one to four prior lines of therapy at about 165 sites in the U.S. and Europe.
  • In the Phase 1b clinical trial, AVB-500 was well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile and had promising clinical responses in patients who achieved minimal efficacious concentration (MEC) in a subset analysis, which supported the Phase 3 trial design.
