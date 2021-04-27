Arm launches new server chip platforms for HPC and data centers
- Chip designer Arm (NASDAQ:NVDA) unveils two new platforms targeting data centers, high performance computing, and machine learning.
- The Arm Neoverse V1 platform is the first-ever Arm-designed core that supports Scalable Vector Extension microprocessor instructions, which offers a 50% performance uplift, 1.8x improvement for a range of vector workloads, and 4x improvement for machine learning workloads compared to N1.
- Arm Neoverse N2 platform is the first based on the Armv9 chip architecture unveiled last month, the first new Arm architecture in a decade, and SVE2. Arm says the platform offers 40% higher single-threaded performance compared to N1.
- There's also the Arm Neoverse CMN-700, a mesh interconnect for the platforms.
- Arm added the Neoverse V1 and N2 platforms to its roadmap back in September.
- Source: Company blog post.
- Nvidia agreed to purchase Arm from SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) for $40B, but the UK flagged the purchase for a deeper probe on national security and antitrust concerns.