Arm launches new server chip platforms for HPC and data centers

  • Chip designer Arm (NASDAQ:NVDA) unveils two new platforms targeting data centers, high performance computing, and machine learning.
  • The Arm Neoverse V1 platform is the first-ever Arm-designed core that supports Scalable Vector Extension microprocessor instructions, which offers a 50% performance uplift, 1.8x improvement for a range of vector workloads, and 4x improvement for machine learning workloads compared to N1.
  • Arm Neoverse N2 platform is the first based on the Armv9 chip architecture unveiled last month, the first new Arm architecture in a decade, and SVE2. Arm says the platform offers 40% higher single-threaded performance compared to N1.
  • There's also the Arm Neoverse CMN-700, a mesh interconnect for the platforms.
  • Arm added the Neoverse V1 and N2 platforms to its roadmap back in September.
  • Nvidia agreed to purchase Arm from SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) for $40B, but the UK flagged the purchase for a deeper probe on national security and antitrust concerns.
