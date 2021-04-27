DermTech rises 18% on report Cigna covering early melanoma detection test
- Shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are up more than 18% in morning trading amid speculation that Cigna (NYSE:CI) will cover the company's PLA early detection test for melanoma.
- The company just launched an updated version of the test on Friday.
- Craig-Hallum Capital analyst Craig Nowak says that Cigna has updated its genetic testing criteria to cover the test based on National Comprehensive Cancer Center guidelines.
- An OptumInsight study released earlier this month found that the PLA test increases detection of lesions at high risk for melanoma while reducing unnecessary surgical procedures.