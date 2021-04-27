DermTech rises 18% on report Cigna covering early melanoma detection test

Apr. 27, 2021 11:03 AM ETDermTech, Inc. (DMTK), CIDMTK, CIBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are up more than 18% in morning trading amid speculation that Cigna (NYSE:CI) will cover the company's PLA early detection test for melanoma.
  • The company just launched an updated version of the test on Friday.
  • Craig-Hallum Capital analyst Craig Nowak says that Cigna has updated its genetic testing criteria to cover the test based on National Comprehensive Cancer Center guidelines.
  • An OptumInsight study released earlier this month found that the PLA test increases detection of lesions at high risk for melanoma while reducing unnecessary surgical procedures.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.