S&P Global gets Outperform rating at Baird on potential to mimic 'growing annuity'

Apr. 27, 2021 11:14 AM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI), INFOSPGI, INFOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler starts coverage of S&P Global (SPGI -0.4%) with an Outperform ratings as the pending merger with IHS Markit (INFO -0.2%) "has broad growth drivers" that could generate financial results "that look like a growing annuity."
  • Meuler cites SPGI's "best-in-class margin expansion track record." Furthermore, pro forma SPGI-INFO appears to have "ample margin expansion potential."
  • Expects significant stock buybacks given free cash flow and a "substantially underleveraged balance sheet at merger close."
  • The Baird analyst's rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and jibes with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
  • SA contributor Leo Nelissen calls SPGI the "perfect dividend growth stock."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.