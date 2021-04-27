S&P Global gets Outperform rating at Baird on potential to mimic 'growing annuity'
Apr. 27, 2021
- Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler starts coverage of S&P Global (SPGI -0.4%) with an Outperform ratings as the pending merger with IHS Markit (INFO -0.2%) "has broad growth drivers" that could generate financial results "that look like a growing annuity."
- Meuler cites SPGI's "best-in-class margin expansion track record." Furthermore, pro forma SPGI-INFO appears to have "ample margin expansion potential."
- Expects significant stock buybacks given free cash flow and a "substantially underleveraged balance sheet at merger close."
- The Baird analyst's rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and jibes with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
