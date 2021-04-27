S&P 500, Dow Jones still hugging the flatline; cyclicals rally
Apr. 27, 2021 12:24 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJISP500, DJI, XLE, XLI, XLF, XLU, XLV, XLKBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The major averages are still having trouble finding direction, with tech weakness countering a move higher in cyclical sectors.
- The S&P 500 (SP500) is flat, the Nasdaq (COMP.iND) -0.2% and Dow (DJI) -0.1% are lower.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 basis points to 1.59% ahead of the results of the 7-year note auction.
- Six out of 11 S&P sectors are higher, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) at the top, followed by Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF).
- Defensive sectors Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) are at the bottom, while Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is also down.
- The megacap stocks are mostly lower, with Tesla off more than 3% as EV investors grapple with supply chain issues.
- Among other active stocks, Cadence Design is the worst performer in the S&P, despite a beat-and-raise quarter.
- UPS is the best performer, up more than 10% post-earnings, and it's lifting the freight and logistics sectors.