Entergy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 12:28 PM ETEntergy Corporation (ETR)ETRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.5B (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ETR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.