Tyler Technologies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETTyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)TYLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (+236.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.4M (-48.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TYL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.