PTC Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)PTCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $416.01M (+15.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.