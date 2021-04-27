Teva Pharmaceutical Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 12:34 PM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)TEVABy: SA News Team5 Comments
- Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-21.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.05B (-7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEVA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Q1 North America segment revenue estimate of $2.04B.
- Q1 Europe segment revenue estimate of $1.15B.
- Q1 International Markets segment revenue estimate of $492.9M.
- Non-GAAP gross margin estimate of 52.8%.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.