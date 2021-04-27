Ultra Clean Holdings Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+63.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $392.47M (+22.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UCTT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.