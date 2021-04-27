FormFactor Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
FormFactor, Inc. (FORM)
- FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $183M (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FORM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.