MaxLinear Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETMaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)MXLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+614.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $204.6M (+229.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MXL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.