Boston Scientific Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.62B (+3.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BSX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Gross margin estimate of 69.2%.
  • Cardiovascular segment revenue estimate $1.05B.
  • MedSurg segment revenue estimate $809.9M.
  • Rhythm and Neuro segment revenue $714.2M.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
