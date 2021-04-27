Brightcove Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETBrightcove Inc. (BCOV)BCOVBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.46M (+14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BCOV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.