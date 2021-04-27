ChampionX Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETChampionX Corporation (CHX)CHXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $666.74M (+155.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.