Humana Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Apr. 27, 2021 12:45 PM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)HUMBy: SA News Team
  • Humana (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.04 (+30.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.42B (+7.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, HUM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Benefit ratio (GAAP) estimate of 85.9%.
  • Membership estimate of 16.87M.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.