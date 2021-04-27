Humana Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Humana (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.04 (+30.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.42B (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HUM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Benefit ratio (GAAP) estimate of 85.9%.
- Membership estimate of 16.87M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.