Cree Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (-57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $130.36M (-39.5% Y/Y).
- Estimated Non-GAAP gross margin 34.6% vs guidance 34.5-36.5%
- Estimated Non-GAAP operating margin (26.0%)
- Over the last 2 years, CREE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.