Logitech Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETLogitech International S.A. (LOGI)LOGIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+107.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.14B (+60.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOGI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.