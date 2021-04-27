GrubHub Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB)GRUBBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+Infinity% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $526.9M (+45.2% Y/Y).
- Expected EBITDA $32.6M
- Expected Average order value $37.82
- Over the last 2 years, GRUB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.