Ares Capital Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 12:52 PM ETAres Capital (ARCC)ARCCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $385.85M (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARCC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.