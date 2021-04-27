2U Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ET2U, Inc. (TWOU)TWOUBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 (+30.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $219.49M (+25.1% Y/Y).
- Revenue Bifurcation: Graduate Program $139.7M; Alternative Credential $80.8M
- Estimated Adjusted EBITDA $3.1M
- Estimated Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.4%
- Over the last 2 years, TWOU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.