DraftKings continues big media push with deal for Le Batard podcast

Apr. 27, 2021 12:55 PM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)DKNGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • DraftKings (DKNG +0.5%) will pay at least $50M in order to land the rights to distribute Dan Le Batard's podcast for three years.
  • Le Batard's podcast averages 10M to 12M monthly downloads. The company is looking to generate revenue off the podcast by selling advertising and sub-licensing the content to radio stations and other audio providers. Additionally, the network of L Batard shows will prominently feature DraftKings' odds, betting trends and general sportsbook and daily fantasy information.
  • The deal marks a strategic push into media by DraftKings, which includes the major acquisition of Vegas Sports Information Network. Former Verizon exec Brian Angiolet was hired this year by DraftKings to plot a media strategy for the company.
  • Earlier today, Needham started off coverage on DraftKings with a Buy rating off a positive read on the legislative landscape.
