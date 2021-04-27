DraftKings continues big media push with deal for Le Batard podcast
Apr. 27, 2021 12:55 PM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)DKNGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- DraftKings (DKNG +0.5%) will pay at least $50M in order to land the rights to distribute Dan Le Batard's podcast for three years.
- Le Batard's podcast averages 10M to 12M monthly downloads. The company is looking to generate revenue off the podcast by selling advertising and sub-licensing the content to radio stations and other audio providers. Additionally, the network of L Batard shows will prominently feature DraftKings' odds, betting trends and general sportsbook and daily fantasy information.
- The deal marks a strategic push into media by DraftKings, which includes the major acquisition of Vegas Sports Information Network. Former Verizon exec Brian Angiolet was hired this year by DraftKings to plot a media strategy for the company.
- Earlier today, Needham started off coverage on DraftKings with a Buy rating off a positive read on the legislative landscape.