Align Technology Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN)ALGNBy: SA News Team
- Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.01 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $817.63M (+48.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALGN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Gross margin estimate of 73.5%.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.