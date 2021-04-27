Rollins Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $517.6M (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.