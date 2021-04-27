Penske Automotive Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 12:57 PM ETPenske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)
- Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.82 (+184.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.44B (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.