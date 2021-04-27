The Brink's Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 12:58 PM ETThe Brink's Company (BCO)BCOBy: SA News Team
- The Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+116.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $973.96M (+11.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BCO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.