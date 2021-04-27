Hologic FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
- Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.62 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B.
- Over the last 2 years, HOLX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Non-GAAP gross margin estimate of 76.4%.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.