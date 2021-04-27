Oshkosh Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 1:04 PM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)OSKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (-8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (-2.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OSK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.