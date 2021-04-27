Automatic Data Processing Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.78 (-7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.08B (+1.0% Y/Y).
  • Segment wise earnings estimate: Employer Services $956.6M, PEO Services $184.5M.
  • Over the last 2 years, ADP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.
