Automatic Data Processing Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 1:06 PM ETAutomatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)ADPBy: SA News Team
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.78 (-7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.08B (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Segment wise earnings estimate: Employer Services $956.6M, PEO Services $184.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, ADP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.