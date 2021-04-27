Community Health Systems Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (+89.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.96B (-2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CYH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
