Molina Healthcare Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETMolina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)MOHBy: SA News Team
- Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.71 (+22.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.08B (+33.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MOH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.