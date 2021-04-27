Interpublic Group of Companies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 1:11 PM ETThe Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG)IPGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.96B (-0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IPG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.