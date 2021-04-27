Extreme Networks Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 1:13 PM ETExtreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR)EXTRBy: SA News Team
- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+192.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $244.87M (+16.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXTR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.