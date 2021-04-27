Amedisys Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETAmedisys, Inc. (AMED)AMEDBy: SA News Team
- Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+36.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $544.8M (+10.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMED has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.