Wingstop Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 1:14 PM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)
- Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $69.6M (+25.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WING has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward.