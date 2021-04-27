Avantor Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETAvantor, Inc. (AVTR)AVTRBy: SA News Team
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+64.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.7B (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AVTR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.