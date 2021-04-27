Camtek Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 1:15 PM ETCamtek Ltd. (CAMT)CAMT
- Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+188.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.97M (+82.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAMT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.