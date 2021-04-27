Silicon Laboratories Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 1:16 PM ETSilicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)SLABBy: SA News Team
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+15.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $245.94M (+14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SLAB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.