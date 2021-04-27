O-I Glass Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETO-I Glass, Inc. (OI)OIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-26.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (-7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.