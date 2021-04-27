CGI Group Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.34 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.08B (-1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.